Pelosi says U.S. House will pass Inflation Reduction Act on Friday

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a bill enrollment ceremony for S. 3373, the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act of 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House of Representatives would pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Friday.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues, Pelosi called the $430 billion climate, tax and healthcare bill approved by the Senate over the weekend "life-changing legislation."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Gallagher

