United States1 minute read
Pelosi says U.S. House will soon introduce competitiveness bill
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday the House of Representatives would soon introduce its bill on competitiveness, which would help bolster semiconductor investment.
"The House legislation will supercharge our investment in chips, strengthen our supply chain and transform our research capacity, plus many other key provisions," Pelosi said in a letter to Democratic colleagues.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.