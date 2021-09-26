Skip to main content

United States

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on passage of $1 trillion infrastructure bill

1 minute read

The exterior of the US Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday the chamber will vote on passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, September 27, we will begin debate on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework on the Floor of the House and vote on it on Thursday, September 30, the day on which the surface transportation authorization expires," Pelosi said in a letter to her fellow Democrats released by her office.

