Pelosi urges U.S. Congress to approve $33 billion in aid for Ukraine by end of May

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks at an unveiling of a photo exhibit on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday told CBS that Congress needs to pass by the end of the month a bill that would give Ukraine $33 billion in military and humanitarian aid.

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

