Pelosi urges U.S. Congress to approve $33 billion in aid for Ukraine by end of May
WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday told CBS that Congress needs to pass by the end of the month a bill that would give Ukraine $33 billion in military and humanitarian aid.
