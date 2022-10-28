Pelosi's husband underwent successful surgery to repair skull fracture -statement

People stand near police tape outside the home of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi where her husband Paul Pelosi was violently assaulted after a break-in at their house, according to a statement from her office, in San Francisco, California, U.S., October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi's husband underwent a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands suffered during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday, the U.S. House Speaker's office said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi's doctors expect a full recovery, the statement said.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Ismail Shakil

