Pelosi's husband underwent successful surgery to repair skull fracture -statement
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Nancy Pelosi's husband underwent a successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands suffered during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home on Friday, the U.S. House Speaker's office said in a statement.
Paul Pelosi's doctors expect a full recovery, the statement said.
Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Ismail Shakil
