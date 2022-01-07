Pentagon awards $52 mln contract for COVID-19 test kits

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of the Pentagon building in Washington, June 15, 2005./File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to purchase COVID-19 antigen over-the-counter test kits, part of President Joe Biden's pledge to make available 500 million test kits.

The announcement did not specify how many kits Newport News, Virginia-based Goldbelt Security would supply under the contract.

Reporting by Eric Beechd; editing by Jonathan Oatis

