Pentagon chief continues to work from home, showing mild COVID-19 symptoms

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives to attend the 53rd Security Consultative Meeting a​t the Ministry of National Defense and meet South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook in Seoul, South Korea, December 2, 2021. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin continues to show mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is working from home, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"He has attended two meetings virtually today... he continues to participate remotely from home," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.