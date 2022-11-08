Pentagon chief has not spoken with White House about leaving post following midterm election

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a joint news conference with South Korea's Defense Minister Jong-Sup Lee at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has not spoken with the White House about potentially leaving his post after the midterm election, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told reporters he would not speculate about what the future may bring, but that Austin was focused right now on leading the Pentagon.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart Editing by Chris Reese

