Pentagon chief tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin attends a news conference with Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks in Riga, Latvia August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time this year.

Austin in a statement said he was experiencing mild symptoms and would continue with a normal work schedule but be doing it from home.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden in person on July 29.

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Mark Porter

