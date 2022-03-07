Skip to main content
Pentagon to close fuel storage facility in Hawaii after water contamination

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has orderd the defueling and closure of the Red Hill fuel storage facility in Hawaii after a leak that contaminated water, the Pentagon announced on Monday.

