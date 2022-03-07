1 minute read
Pentagon to close fuel storage facility in Hawaii after water contamination
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has orderd the defueling and closure of the Red Hill fuel storage facility in Hawaii after a leak that contaminated water, the Pentagon announced on Monday.
Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Leslie Adler
