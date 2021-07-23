United States
Pentagon says reports Da Jiang Innovations systems approved by U.S. government are inaccurate
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday that systems produced by Chinese technology company Da Jiang Innovations pose a potential threat to U.S. national security and reports they had been approved for procurement by the U.S. government are inaccurate.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.