Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Pentagon says reports Da Jiang Innovations systems approved by U.S. government are inaccurate

1 minute read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday that systems produced by Chinese technology company Da Jiang Innovations pose a potential threat to U.S. national security and reports they had been approved for procurement by the U.S. government are inaccurate.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 5:13 PM UTCGuilty pleas for men who took photos at Pelosi's office on Jan. 6

Two Ohio men face up to six months in prison after pleading guilty on Friday to disorderly conduct during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where one photographed the other in the offices of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

United StatesCelebrity chef Mario Batali agrees to $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment
United StatesCOVID-19 outbreak at Oregon's Bootleg blaze sidelines 9 firefighters
United StatesUnited States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
United StatesTrump ally Barrack allowed to remain free ahead of lobbying trial