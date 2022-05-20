Pentagon spokesperson Kirby to take up senior White House comms role- sources

U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks with reporters in Poland near the Ukraine border, April 24, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

May 19 (Reuters) - Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby will move to the White House to take up a senior communications role, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Kirby, who has been the face of Pentagon briefings including during the Ukraine invasion in recent months, was previously at the State Department and also served as Pentagon Press Secretary to former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel.

The Washington Post reported the news earlier.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler

