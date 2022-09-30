Perdue Farms shuts Georgia distribution center due to Hurricane Ian















CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - U.S. chicken company Perdue Farms closed a distribution center in Rincon, Georgia, and canceled a day shift at its Dillon, South Carolina, processing plant on Friday due to Hurricane Ian, a spokesperson said.

The company delayed some chicken production until next week and re-arranged scheduling to keep workers safe in the storm, spokesperson Diana Souder said. Perdue will still ultimately produce the same volume, she said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.