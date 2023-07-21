Pfizer's production facilities appear undamaged in N. Carolina tornado, CEO says

July 21 (Reuters) - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Friday that hurricane damage this week had almost completely destroyed the drugmaker's plant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, but that production facilities do not seem to have suffered damage.

Bourla said crews were working to restore power to the plant, but that it will be a monumental task to repair the damage.

