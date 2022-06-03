Police arrest man with body armor, ammunition outside U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on the eve of the first anniversary of the January 6, 2021 attack on the building, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 5, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - A Michigan man was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday morning after he presented a fake badge to police who then discovered a BB gun, body armor and high capacity magazines inside his vehicle, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Jerome Felipe, 53, a retired police officer, showed a badge with "Department of the INTERPOL" printed on it to a U.S. Capitol Police patrol officer and claimed he was a criminal investigator, police said in a statement.

Officers searched Felipe's vehicle, discovering a BB gun, two ballistic vests, several high capacity magazines and other ammunition in the car, which he had parked near the Capitol. "No real guns were found," the statement said.

Police said Felipe faces charges for illegally possessing high capacity magazines and unregistered ammunition.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.