Police did not disperse protesters so Trump could hold photo op: U.S. watchdog report

A U.S. government watchdog said in a report issued on Wednesday the U.S. Park Police had the lawful authority to disperse protesters from a park near the White House ahead of a presidential photo opportunity by former President Donald Trump in June 2020.

The report by the U.S. Interior Department’s inspector general said that when federal police officers violently cleared demonstrators from Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020 they did it so a contractor could install fencing and not so Trump could pose for photographs at a nearby church.

