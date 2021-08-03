Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Police officer killed in exchange of gunfire outside Pentagon

Law enforcement officers from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, the U.S. Capitol Police, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency and other police departments ride in a ceremonial procession past the East Wing of the National Gallery of Art as other officers salute a police officer wounded in a shooting outside the Pentagon earlier in the day in Washington, August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A police officer protecting the Pentagon was killed outside the building in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, U.S. Senator Mark Warner said.

Chief Woodrow Kusse, head of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, said there were multiple injuries in an exchange of gunfire at a public bus stop but declined to say if anyone was killed.

Kusse declined to speculate on the motive or to say whether the assailant was in custody but added that authorities were not actively looking for one.

He said the FBI was assisting in the investigation.

Warner said he was saddened to learn about a Pentagon police officer being killed on Tuesday "in a senseless act of violence."

The building was briefly put on lockdown as police responded to the incident.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Howard Goller

