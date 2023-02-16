Police search Berlin job centre after attack alarm triggered; nothing found

[1/5] Police officers secure the area around a job centre, after an attack alarm was triggered according to police, in Berlin, Germany, February 16, 2023. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi















BERLIN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A major German police operation was underway in eastern Berlin after an attack alarm was triggered at a job centre, though nothing suspicious was found after a search of the site, the capital's police tweeted on Thursday.

"A total of 120 officers searched all rooms for about 3.5 hours and escorted 250 employees out of the building. Nothing suspicious was found," tweeted Berlin police.

Writing by Madeline Chambers and Riham Alkousaa











