Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy is 'benign' -White House physician
WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A polyp removed during a colonoscopy performed on U.S. President Joe Biden last week "is a benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion for which no further action is required at this time," the White House physician said in a letter released on Wednesday.
