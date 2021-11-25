Skip to main content
Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy is 'benign' -White House physician

U.S. President Joe Biden announces the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help ease rising gas prices as he delivers remarks on the economy and "lowering prices," during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A polyp removed during a colonoscopy performed on U.S. President Joe Biden last week "is a benign, slow-growing, but thought to be precancerous lesion for which no further action is required at this time," the White House physician said in a letter released on Wednesday.

