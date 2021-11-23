Pope sends condolences for car attack on U.S. Christmas parade

Kenosha residents attend a candlelight vigil in remembrance of the victims a day after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Daniel Steinle

VATICAN CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in a condolence message for an attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin that left five dead and dozens injured after a man deliberately drove his car into a Christmas parade, said he hoped spiritual strength would triumph over violence.

A message sent in his name by the Vatican secretary of state to the Roman Catholic bishop of Milwaukee on Tuesday said the pope wanted to assure his closeness to all affected.

"(The pope) commends the souls of those who died to almighty God's loving mercy and implores the divine gifts of healing and consolation upon the injured and bereaved," the message said.

"He joins you in asking the Lord to bestow upon everyone the spiritual strength which triumphs over violence and overcomes evil with good," it said.

The suspect in the Sunday attack, Darrell Brooks, 39, faces five counts of first-degree homicide. He was out on bail from a domestic abuse case and was suspected in another violent altercation earlier that day, police said. read more

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Bernadette Baum

