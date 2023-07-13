UPS strike in US could be costliest in at least a century, report says

By
United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally in Orange
United Parcel Service and the Teamsters hold a rally before before the beginning of the largest U.S. private sector labor contract talks covering more than 330,000 U.S. drivers, package handlers and loaders at the global delivery firm, in Orange, California, U.S. April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - A threatened U.S. strike at United Parcel Service (UPS.N) could be "one of the costliest in at least a century," a think tank specializing in the economic impact of labor actions said on Thursday.

Potential losses from a 10-day strike at the world's biggest package delivery company could top $7 billion, according to an estimate from Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group. That number includes UPS customer losses of $4 billion.

A UPS work stoppage could delay millions of shipments ranging from e-commerce packages to electronic components and lifesaving prescription drugs, experts warned.

Talks between the company and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union - which represents some 340,000 UPS employees who sort, load and deliver packages in the United States - are deadlocked.

The Teamsters say if a deal is not ratified before the current contract expires at midnight on July 31, workers will strike.

Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles, additional reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Lisa Baertlein covers the movement of goods around the world, with emphasis on ocean transport and last-mile delivery. In her free time, you'll find her sailing, painting or exploring state and national parks.

Read Next