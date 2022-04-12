President Biden briefed on New York City subway shooting -White House

Police officers walk near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, April 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed Tuesday on the latest developments in the New York City subway shooting, the White House said, which came a day after he unveiled new restrictions on so-called ghost guns.

White House senior staff are in touch with New York's mayor and police commissioner to offer any assistance, the White House said, after multiple people were shot and at least 13 were injured at a subway station where authorities found undetonated explosive devices. read more

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

