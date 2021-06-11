President Biden and PM Johnson discussed UK-US travel corridor- Raab

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden look on during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit, at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain June 10, 2021REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed opening a transatlantic travel corridor at their bilateral meeting on Thursday, but no announcement was imminent, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"It was something that was discussed yesterday and we've got an idea about how to take it forward, but it's not something we'll be announcing imminently," Raab told Sky news on Friday.

Biden and Johnson met in Cornwall, southwest England, before the start of the G7 Summit on Friday.

