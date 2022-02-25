President Biden will travel to Wisconsin on March 3

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Wisconsin on March 3, to discuss the need to create more union jobs and how an infrastructure bill he signed into law will help rebuild roads and bridges in America, the White House said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Biden hit Russia with a wave of sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine. The measures hurt Russia's ability to do business in major currencies along with sanctions against banks and state-owned enterprises. read more

Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Sandra Maler

