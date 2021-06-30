Private donor funds South Dakota's National Guard deployment to U.S.-Mexico border

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speaks at the North Carolina GOP convention on the day former U.S. President Donald Trump was expected to speak at the gathering in Greenville, North Carolina, U.S. June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

June 29 (Reuters) - South Dakota's Republican Governor Kristi Noem said on Tuesday up to 50 National Guard troops from the state were being sent to Texas to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border, in a deployment paid for by a private donation.

The move comes amid a hail of criticism from high-profile Republicans of Democratic President Joe Biden for rolling back immigration restrictions introduced by his predecessor Donald Trump, with the number of migrants arriving at the border reaching the highest monthly levels in two decades.

"The Biden Administration has failed in the most basic duty of the federal government: keeping the American people safe," said Noem, who was a vocal supporter of Trump's hardline immigration policies.

Her office said in a statement the action was "in response to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's request for help to respond to ongoing violations of state and federal law by illegal aliens crossing the unsecured border."

Trump said earlier this month that he would visit the Texas-Mexico border on June 30 with Abbott. read more

The initial deployment would last between 30 and 60 days and "will be paid for by a private donation," the statement said, without identifying the donor. National Guard troop deployments are normally funded from federal or state budgets.

Noem's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Willis Johnson, a Tennessee-based Republican donor, made the donation to pay for the troops, Johnson told Politico. Reuters was unable to contact Johnson for comment.

Each state has its own laws about funding National Guard troops, National Guard Bureau spokesperson Wayne Hall said, referring questions to Noem's office.

Reporting Eric Beech and Heather Timmons; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

