Procedural vote on U.S. gov't funding bill expected Tuesday -aide

The U.S. Capitol building is seen in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A procedural vote on a government funding bill is expected to take place on Tuesday, an aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.

Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass legislation to approve funding to keep the government operating beyond the current fiscal year.

Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chris Reese

