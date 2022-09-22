1 minute read
Procedural vote on U.S. gov't funding bill expected Tuesday -aide
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A procedural vote on a government funding bill is expected to take place on Tuesday, an aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.
Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass legislation to approve funding to keep the government operating beyond the current fiscal year.
Reporting by Makini Brice Editing by Chris Reese
