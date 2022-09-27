Proposal would fund U.S. gov't through Dec. 16 -summary

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation would fund the federal government through Dec. 16 and includes energy permitting reforms but not other funds to boost domestic uranium supplies or the nation's emergency oil reserve, according to a summary released on Tuesday ahead of an initial vote.

The summary released by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office comes ahead of voting later on Tuesday as current funding to keep U.S. agencies running expired at midnight on Friday. read more

Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Heavey; Editing by Alex Richardson

