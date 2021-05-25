Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United StatesProsecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury -Washington Post

Reuters
1 minute read

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 28, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

Manhattan's district attorney has convened the grand jury that is expected to decide whether to indict former President Donald Trump, should prosecutors present the panel with criminal charges, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the development.

"The panel was convened recently and will sit three days a week for six months," the Post said. "It is likely to hear several matters — not just the Trump case ­— during the duration of its term, which is longer than a traditional New York state grand-jury assignment, these people said."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 7:57 PM UTCSweeping bill to counter China introduced in U.S. House

U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights.

United StatesGeorge Floyd's family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death
United StatesProsecutor in Trump criminal probe convenes grand jury -Washington Post
United StatesSuspected Colorado supermarket shooter appears in court, faces more charges
United StatesTwo moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe