Proud Boys leader Tarrio indicted on U.S. seditious conspiracy charge

File Photo: Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio speaks to the media following his release from the D.C. Central Detention Facility. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/

WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, and four of his top lieutenants faced new federal charges of seditious conspiracy on Monday for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a court document.

Federal prosecutors investigating the attack filed the new charges against Tarrio, Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs and Zachary Rehl, according to the document. All five defendants have already pleaded not guilty to other criminal charges related to the attack.

The new indictment accuses the five men of plotting to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 presidential victory over incumbent Republican Donald Trump. Trump has made false claims that he lost due to widespread voting fraud.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Prosecutors say Tarrio played a leading role even though he was not in Washington that day, having already been arrested for other charges.

Three members of another right wing group, the Oath Keepers, have already pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy charges. Several other members of that group, including leader Stewart Rhodes, have pleaded not guilty and are due to stand trial later this year.

About 800 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol riot, with about 250 guilty pleas so far.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andy Sullivan and Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.