Psaki tests positive for COVID-19, last saw Biden on Tuesday

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms, she said in a statement.

Psaki, 42, said she is vaccinated and last saw President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when they sat outside more than 6 feet (1.8 m) apart and wore masks. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, said a person familiar with the matter.

“I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency,” Psaki said.

Psaki, the main spokesperson for the White House, is the most high-profile person in the Biden administration to have contracted COVID-19 since he took office in January.

Psaki decided not to join Biden on his trip to Rome and Glasgow this week because a member of her household tested positive for the virus, after which she quarantined, she said.

She has been in quarantine since Wednesday and repeatedly tested negative before testing positive on Sunday, she said.

Psaki planned to return to work at the end of a 10-day quarantine period following a negative rapid COVID-19 test, she said in the statement.

The White House has been struggling to get the pandemic under control, with millions of Americans declining to take life-saving vaccines.

Psaki said earlier this year that Biden, who is fully vaccinated, is tested randomly every two weeks as surveillance, at the request of his physician, Kevin O'Connor. Biden, 78, has received three Pfizer Inc/BioNTech (PFE.N)<(22UAy.DE) COVID-19 shots, including a booster last month.

Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, eschewed masks and played down the seriousness of the virus in its early stages. He contracted COVID-19 in the waning stages of the 2020 presidential campaign and many of his staff, including former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, came down with the illness.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Laura Sanicola and Simon Lewis; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.