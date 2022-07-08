Public health emergency over abortion rights is 'not off the table' - White House

Executive Director of the Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein delivers remarks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is still considering declaring a health emergency over abortion rights and it is "not off the table," White House gender policy council chair Jennifer Klein said on Friday.

“We are really looking at everything, it is definitely not off the table," Klein said.

Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.