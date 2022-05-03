Top Senate Republican says he would seek to preserve filibuster 'at all costs'

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves after speaking to reporters following the Senate Republicans weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. Senate said on Tuesday he would keep the chamber's filibuster rules in place "at all costs" if he were the leader of the chamber's majority.

"Absolutely," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters when asked about the issue.

Democrats have been trying to alter the rules so they could pass legislation with a simple majority, and some have renewed calls for filibuster changes to make it easier for the party to codify abortion rights.

