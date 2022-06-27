R. Kelly fan charged with threatening prosecutors ahead of singer's sentencing

Grammy-winning R&B star R. Kelly leaves the Cook County courthouse after a hearing on multiple counts of criminal sexual abuse case, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - An Illinois man has been arrested on charges he threatened the prosecutors who won the conviction of R. Kelly on sex trafficking charges, federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said on Monday, two days before the R&B singer's sentencing.

Christopher Gunn, 39, allegedly live-streamed a video on YouTube last October in which he showed a picture of the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn and named the three female prosecutors who led the Kelly trial.

"We're going to storm they (sic) office," Gunn said in the video, according to a court filing from a Department of Homeland Security agent. The video showed a shooting scene from the movie "Boyz N The Hood".

Citing records from Block Inc's (SQ.N) mobile payment application Cash App, the agent, Ryan Chabot, also said Gunn around June 1 sold 30 rounds of ammunition related to the matter.

Chabot said another Cash App user paid Gunn for "30 rounds.. Free R kelly" last August.

"#TheEnterprise I have a spot for us allllll (sic) to link during the trial," Chabot quoted Gunn as posting on June 24, saying the message suggested Gunn had found a place for R. Kelly supporters to gather during the sentencing.

A lawyer for Gunn could not immediately be identified.

Gunn was arrested on Saturday and was ordered held without bond on Monday in Chicago federal court pending another hearing on Wednesday. He could then be extradited to Brooklyn.

Kelly, 55, was convicted last September for luring women and underage girls for sex.

The 5-1/2 week trial amplified accusations that had dogged the "I Believe I Can Fly" singer since the early 2000s. read more

Prosecutors want U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly to sentence Kelly to more than 25 years in prison.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has repeatedly denied sexual abuse allegations.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

