Rapper Coolio, known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies in Los Angeles at 59















Sept 28 (Reuters) - The rapper Coolio has died, NBC Los Angeles reported Wednesday, citing his manager, Jarez Posey.

The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., may have died of a heart attack, although an official cause of death has not yet been released, the television station reported, citing Posey.

Coolio was best known for his Grammy Award-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise". The celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that the rapper died in Los Angeles.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.