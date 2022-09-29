Rapper Coolio, known for 'Gangsta's Paradise', dies in Los Angeles at 59

Singer Coolio performs before a panel discussion on his new Oxygen Network reality series "Coolio's Rules" at the NBC Universal summer 2008 press tour in Beverly Hills, California July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The rapper Coolio has died, NBC Los Angeles reported Wednesday, citing his manager, Jarez Posey.

The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., may have died of a heart attack, although an official cause of death has not yet been released, the television station reported, citing Posey.

Coolio was best known for his Grammy Award-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise". The celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that the rapper died in Los Angeles.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

