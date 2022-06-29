R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

R. Kelly listens as "Addie" speaks during a victim statement at Kelly's sentencing hearing for federal sex trafficking at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 29, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Multi-platinum R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of sex trafficking last year for exploiting his stardom and wealth over a quarter century to lure women and underage girls for sex.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.