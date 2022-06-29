1 minute read
R&B singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison
NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Multi-platinum R&B singer R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of sex trafficking last year for exploiting his stardom and wealth over a quarter century to lure women and underage girls for sex.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler
