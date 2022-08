Reaction to attack on writer Salman Rushdie

British author Salman Rushdie listens during an interview with Reuters in London April 15, 2008. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to the attack on novelist Salman Rushdie Friday. Witnesses and police said Rushdie, who was ordered killed by Iran in 1989 because of his writing, was stabbed by a man who rushed to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution in New York state before a talk. read more

US SENATOR CHUCK SCHUMER OF NEW YORK

"This attack is shocking and appalling. It is an attack on freedom of speech and thought, which are two bedrock values of our country and of the Chautauqua Institution.”

“I hope Mr. Rushdie quickly and fully recovers and the perpetrator experiences full accountability and justice.”

PEN INTERNATIONAL

"We are deeply concerned by the news that former PEN America President, @SalmanRushdie, was attacked today just before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in New York. We condemn the attack and wish him a fast recovery."

AUTHOR AMITAV GHOSH

"Horrified to learn that Salman Rushdie has been attacked at a speaking event in upstate New York. Wish him a speedy recovery."

NEW YORK GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“Our thoughts are with Salman & his loved ones following this horrific event.”

Reporting by Randi Love; Editing by Donna Bryson and Alistair Bell

