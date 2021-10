Robert Durst appears in court as he was sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the killing of Susan Berman, at Airport Courthouse, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 14, 2021. Myung J. Chun/Pool via REUTERS

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Real estate heir Robert Durst has been charged in New York with murder in the 1982 disappearance of his wife, the New York Times reported, a week after he was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his best friend in 2000.