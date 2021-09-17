Skip to main content

United States

Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump won't seek re-election

1 minute read
1/2

Supporters of former U.S. President Trump attend his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, U.S., June 26, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, said on Thursday he will not seek re-election next year.

A two-term lawmaker from Ohio and former professional football player, Gonzalez would have faced a primary challenger backed by Trump had he decided to run.

Gonzalez was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting a riot on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters were attempting to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory as president.

In a statement, Gonzalez, who has two young children, cited family responsibilities as the reason for not seeking re-election.

He expressed hope "the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country will only be temporary." He did not mention Trump.

But in an interview on Thursday with the New York Times, Gonzalez called Trump "a cancer for the country."

In May, the Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez and called for him to resign for his impeachment vote. read more

Trump has endorsed primary challengers to some of the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach him. read more

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Michael Perry

