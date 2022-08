Republican Finstad wins vacant U.S. House seat for Minnesota

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Republican Brad Finstad on Tuesday won an election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives seat for Minnesota left vacant after the death of Republican lawmaker Jim Hagedorn, Edison Research projected.

Finstad, a former agriculture official in the Trump administration, defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former CEO of Hormel Foods, to keep Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in Republican hands.

Reporting by Reuters staff Editing by Alistair Bell

