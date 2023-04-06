Republican House chairman subpoenas former prosecutor Pomerantz in Trump probe















WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - Jim Jordan, the Republican chair of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, on Thursday issued a subpoena to Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor who led the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Donald Trump.

The subpoena seeks Pomerantz's appearance before the committee for a deposition.

Pomerantz, who left the office early last year, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously declined to cooperate with the committee, which is investigating the conduct of the probe, which resulted in the first-ever criminal charges against a former or sitting U.S. president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday accused Trump of falsifying business records to hide hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election to keep women quiet about sexual encounters they said they had with him.

Trump pleaded not guilty and denies having affairs with the women: porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Pomerantz previously led a sprawling probe into Trump's business practices but he resigned shortly after Bragg took office and declined to pursue an indictment of Trump related to that investigation.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan in Washington and Luc Cohen in New York











