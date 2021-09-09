Skip to main content

United States

Republican lawmakers raise alarm about U.S. approval of auto chips for Huawei

1 minute read

Huawei logo is seen during Munich Auto Show, IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A group of 13 Republican lawmakers on Thursday raised concerns about U.S. approval for Huawei to buy chips for its growing auto component business.

The lawmakers on the Energy and Commerce Committee asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter seen by Reuters if he was concerned "Huawei will look for a foothold in developing components for future vehicles in order to gather information on Americans and our transportation infrastructure."

Reuters reported in August that U.S. officials have approved license applications worth hundreds of millions of dollars for China's blacklisted telecom company Huawei.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:16 PM UTC

Buried alive, World Trade Center collapse survivor still carries 9/11 with him today

Tom Canavan was buried alive at the World Trade Center site when the twin towers collapsed 20 years ago on Sept. 11.

United States
Biden administration moves to protect key Alaska watershed
United States
U.S. Senator Klobuchar says she had breast cancer but has recovered
United States
White House pulls Biden nominee Chipman to lead ATF firearms agency
United States
Los Angeles expected to pass COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school students