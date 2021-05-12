Skip to main content

United StatesRepublican leaders say infrastructure deal possible but can't include tax hike

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks to reporters with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell at his side following an infrastructure meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The top Republican leaders in congress emerged from a White House meeting on Wednesday optimistic that a bipartisan agreement can be reached on a jobs and infrastructure package but warned that it can not include any raising of taxes as U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed.

"You won't find any Republicans who are gonna go raise takes," House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters.

