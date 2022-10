WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said on Thursday he will try to add his bill pressuring OPEC+ to an annual defense policy bill after the group this week announced an oil production cut.

Grassley's measure, called NOPEC, easily passed a Senate committee this year with support from Democratic senators.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Leslie Adler











