Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesRepublicans hope to unveil infrastructure counterproposal Thursday -Wicker

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said that Republicans hope to unveil their counterproposal to Democratic President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan on Thursday.

"We would hope to unfurl a very viable plan tomorrow," Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, told reporters on Wednesday.

Republicans have been tepid so far on the Biden administration's sprawling infrastructure plan, which is expected to cost more than $2.3 trillion. Wicker has said their initial offer "might be somewhere south of $600 billion." read more

Some senators have proposed the idea of passing two infrastructure bills, a smaller bipartisan one that Republicans could support and a larger one via the procedural tool known as reconciliation, which could pass the Senate without Republican support if all Democrats backed it.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 7:24 PM UTCU.S. launches probe of Minneapolis police after Chauvin conviction

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday launched a sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following a jury's verdict that former city police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd.

United StatesOhio authorities probe fatal police shooting of Black teenage girl
United StatesAnalysis: U.S. banks’ bond bonanza driven by extraordinary market conditions, regulatory decisions
United StatesSenate Republican says U.S. police reform proposal may be done in week or two
United StatesDivided U.S. Senate confirms Vanita Gupta to No. 3 job at Justice Department