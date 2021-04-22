U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday put forward their version of an infrastructure package that would spend $568 billion over five years in a response to Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion proposal.

Republican senators, speaking at a news conference, said they had sent their counterproposal to the president earlier Thursday morning, calling it a good faith effort that would be fully paid for without additional taxes.

