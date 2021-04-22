Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesRepublicans unveil $568 bln infrastructure package to counter Biden's $2.3 trillion plan

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Senate Republicans on Thursday put forward their version of an infrastructure package that would spend $568 billion over five years in a response to Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion proposal.

Republican senators, speaking at a news conference, said they had sent their counterproposal to the president earlier Thursday morning, calling it a good faith effort that would be fully paid for without additional taxes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 4:39 PM UTCU.S. House passes bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly voted, for the second time in less than a year, to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, sending it to the Senate where it faces stiff Republican opposition.

United StatesAfter milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man
United StatesIn COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling
United StatesU.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles
United StatesU.S. deepens emissions target at climate summit, goal called ‘game changing’