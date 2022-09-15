Republicans using migrants as 'political pawns,' White House says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Republican governors are using migrants as "political pawns," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday, when asked about a decision by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

She also described the move as a "premeditated political stunt."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Alexandra Alper Editing by Chris Reese

