Restrictive abortion laws hurting morale, retention in US military - W. House

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House
NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Restrictive abortion laws in states like Alabama are having a morale and retention impact on the U.S. military, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, is blocking U.S. military appointments over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next