Restrictive abortion laws hurting morale, retention in US military - W. House

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Restrictive abortion laws in states like Alabama are having a morale and retention impact on the U.S. military, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, is blocking U.S. military appointments over the Pentagon’s abortion policy.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jonathan Oatis

