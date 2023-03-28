River barges break loose on Ohio River, pinned against McAlpine Dam















CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - Several river barges broke loose from a tow boat on the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday, with three barges pinned against the lower McAlpine Dam site, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said in a statement.

The lock chambers at the McAlpine Locks and Dam - on the Ohio River at mile 606.8 - were closed to river traffic due to the "navigation accident, which occurred approximately at 2 a.m. EDT" Tuesday, the Army Corps said.

"Three barges are pinned against the lower dam site, one barge is pinned against the Louisville and Indiana bridge pier and all other barges were recovered by other vessels in the local area," according to the statement.

No injuries were reported and all personnel were accounted for, said the Army Corps, which noted it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard, navigation industry and marine surveyors on the recovery effort.

The Army Corps said the locks will remain closed until the barges on the dam are stabilized.

Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the U.S. Army Corps could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago Reporting by Matthew Lewis











