Factbox: Roads, bridges and airports: details of Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill
WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives was poised on Friday to vote on a bill that would boost spending on roads, bridges, broadband and other transportation infrastructure, a centerpiece of Democratic President Joe Biden's domestic agenda.
If it passes, the Senate-approved bill would head to Biden's desk to sign into law.
Here are major elements of the package:
NEW SPENDING
- Roads, bridges and major projects: $110 billion
- Passenger and freight rail: $66 billion
- Broadband internet infrastructure: $65 billion
- Water infrastructure, such as eliminating lead pipes: $55 billion
- Public transit: $39.2 billion
- Electrical grid improvements: $73 billion
- Resiliency, including flood and wildfire mitigation, ecosystem restoration, weatherization and cybersecurity: $47.2 billion
- Electric vehicle chargers and other infrastructure: $7.5 billion
- Cleaning up polluted sites, reclaiming abandoned mines, plugging oil and gas wells: $21 billion
- Electric school buses, low-emission buses and ferries: $7.5 billion
- Reconnecting inner-city neighborhoods that were divided by freeways or other transportation lines: $1 billion
- Airport maintenance and improvements: $25 billion
- Port and waterway improvements: $17 billion
NEW FINANCING
- Applying information reporting requirements to cryptocurrency: $28 billion
- Reinstating Superfund fees: $14.5 billion
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.