United States
Royal Caribbean to ask unvaccinated guests on Florida cruises for travel insurance
June 29 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean International said it would require unvaccinated guests over 12 years of age traveling from Florida to show proof of insurance that covers COVID-19 related medical expenses, quarantine and evacuation.
The latest policy change comes as the cruise operator's parent Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) began sailing from U.S. ports and has a slew of trips planned after more than a year of anchoring ships.
