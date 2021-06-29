Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Royal Caribbean to ask unvaccinated guests on Florida cruises for travel insurance

June 29 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean International said it would require unvaccinated guests over 12 years of age traveling from Florida to show proof of insurance that covers COVID-19 related medical expenses, quarantine and evacuation.

The latest policy change comes as the cruise operator's parent Royal Caribbean Group (RCL.N) began sailing from U.S. ports and has a slew of trips planned after more than a year of anchoring ships.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

